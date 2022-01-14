Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Drops By 82.9%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the December 15th total of 1,310,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $2.72 on Friday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AIB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

