Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Decreases By 67.3%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the December 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06).
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
