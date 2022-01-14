Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Decreases By 67.3%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the December 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

