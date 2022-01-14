Short Interest in Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Drops By 95.4%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bioasis Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Bioasis Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

