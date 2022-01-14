Short Interest in Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Declines By 85.7%

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BNKL remained flat at $$0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Bionik Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bionik Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 190.99% and a negative net margin of 759.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.