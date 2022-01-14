Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Drops By 90.2%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the December 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at $203,000.

BIGZ stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,577. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

