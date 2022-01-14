Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Increases By 1,300.0%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GFASY remained flat at $$0.54 during trading on Friday. Gafisa has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA engages in the construction, development, and selling of residential properties. It operates through Gafisa and Gafisa Propriedades segments. The Gafisa segment include luxury and middle-income projects in Brazil, except Rio de Janeiro, Gafisa Rio. The Gafisa Propriedades segment comprises management of own and third-party real estate properties.

