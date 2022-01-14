Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Expands By 950.0%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS HKMPY remained flat at $$60.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

