Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Expands By 4,727.3%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,200 shares, an increase of 4,727.3% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut Indiva from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NDVAF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,520. Indiva has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Indiva Ltd. engages in producing derivative products and the cultivation of cannabis. It offers premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products and provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. Its brands include Artisan Batch, Wana Sour Gammies, Bhang Chocolate, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, and Sapphire Cannabis Salt.

