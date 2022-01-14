Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Expands By 1,150.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of PSCC opened at $108.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $90.37 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCC. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

