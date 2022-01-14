Short Interest in Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Drops By 71.4%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LCRTF remained flat at $$0.72 on Friday. Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.