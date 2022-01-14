Short Interest in Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Increases By 300.0%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Muncy Bank Financial stock remained flat at $$39.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. Muncy Bank Financial has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate and financial services. It operates through the Community Banking segment. The company was founded on November 1, 1893 and is headquartered in Muncy, PA.

