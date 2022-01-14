Short Interest in Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Decreases By 90.9%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OCLDY remained flat at $$9.82 on Friday. 53 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Orica has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.37%.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

