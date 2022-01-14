Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Drops By 80.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PCCWY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789. PCCW has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $6.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.
About PCCW
