Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Drops By 80.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PCCWY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789. PCCW has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $6.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

