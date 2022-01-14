Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Grows By 7,900.0%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 7,900.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POFCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

