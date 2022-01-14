Short Interest in Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Drops By 75.0%

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pinnacle Bankshares stock remained flat at $$24.88 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

