Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Expands By 427.3%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, a growth of 427.3% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 870.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYTCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Playtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $10.00 on Friday. Playtech has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

Playtech Plc engages in the development of software platforms and content for the online, mobile, and land-based gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial. The Gaming B2B segment includes casino, services, sport, bingo, poker, and other.

