Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Rises By 500.0%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS OPYGY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

About Public Joint Stock Company Polyus

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

