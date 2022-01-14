Short Interest in Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) Drops By 71.0%

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RNWF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 46,058,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,876. Renewal Fuels has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Renewal Fuels Company Profile
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Renewal Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewal Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.