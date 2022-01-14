Short Interest in Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) Drops By 71.0%

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RNWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RNWF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 46,058,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,876. Renewal Fuels has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Renewal Fuels alerts:

Renewal Fuels Company Profile

Renewal Fuels, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of biodiesel processing equipment and accessories. The company was founded on March 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Renewal Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewal Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.