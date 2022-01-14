Short Interest in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Grows By 263.0%

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 263.0% from the December 15th total of 25,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

LEAP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 3,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,179. Ribbit LEAP has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 114,509 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust lifted its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 103,127 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

