Short Interest in Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Expands By 774.1%

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, an increase of 774.1% from the December 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,561.0 days.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised Scatec ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Scatec ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STECF opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. Scatec ASA has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $20.16.

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.