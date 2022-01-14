Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Grows By 2,627.3%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 2,627.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of SWRAY opened at $5.94 on Friday. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

