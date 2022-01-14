Short Interest in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Grows By 261.7%

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,700 shares, a growth of 261.7% from the December 15th total of 153,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE TREB traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,607. Trebia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

TREB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.