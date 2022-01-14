Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Decreases By 90.9%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,843,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VRUS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Verus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
Verus International Company Profile
