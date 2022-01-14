Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Decreases By 90.9%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,843,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRUS opened at $0.01 on Friday. Verus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

