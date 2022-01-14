Short Interest in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Expands By 300.0%

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,045,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 149,489 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VIA optronics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

VIAO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. 12,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $218.16 million, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of -0.20. VIA optronics has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.40. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.25 million for the quarter.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

