Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declines By 76.5%

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 3,685 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $437,000.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,562. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

