SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Up to $21.82

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.82, but opened at $22.41. SI-BONE shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $744.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 20.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SI-BONE by 4.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SI-BONE by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,870,000 after purchasing an additional 132,231 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

