Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,165 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 185,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 57.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,466 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at $284,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

