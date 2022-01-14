Siebert Williams Shank Begins Coverage on Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE HLGN opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Heliogen has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

About Heliogen

Heliogen Inc is a renewable energy technology company. It provides AI-enabled concentrated solar power. Heliogen Inc, formerly known as Athena Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

