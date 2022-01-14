SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Down 74.1% in December

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

In other SigmaTron International news, President James E. Barnes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Sheehan sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $48,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,165 shares of company stock valued at $142,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SigmaTron International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

