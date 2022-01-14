Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SXYAY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.46.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. Sika has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

