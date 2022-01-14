Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €138.43 ($157.31).

WAF opened at €139.50 ($158.52) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €136.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €137.93. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($174.09).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

