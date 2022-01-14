Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:SBTX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. 172,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,260. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $172.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.51.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). Analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

