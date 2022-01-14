Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down to $136.37

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $136.37, but opened at $130.21. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $137.36, with a volume of 2,063 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.