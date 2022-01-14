Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Down 83.3% in December

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SMEV stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 517,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,024. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of medical, health, and wellness equipment. Its flagship product SpaCapsule, is a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, cellulite management, and general wellness. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hollywood, FL.

