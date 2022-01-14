Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Singapore Telecommunications stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.