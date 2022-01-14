Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.35

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 764773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 93,589 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 20,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

