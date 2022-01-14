SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.54. 2,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,063. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.90. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

