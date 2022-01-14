SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Shares of SITM traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.80. 2,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,204. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.53. SiTime has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,480 shares of company stock valued at $21,101,047. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 164,672.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SiTime by 9.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in SiTime by 37.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

