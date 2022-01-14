Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $217.16 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.07 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.84.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.