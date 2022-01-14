Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.17 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,932 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 30.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 29.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

