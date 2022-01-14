Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.71 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 232.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 94.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 566,828 shares of company stock worth $40,769,178. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

