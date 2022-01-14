Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,172 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,097 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,870 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 94,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 69,871 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

FCX opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

