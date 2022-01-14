Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 444 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas stock opened at $404.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

