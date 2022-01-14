Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Downgraded to Mixed at OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) from a positive rating to a mixed rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

SKX traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,723. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

