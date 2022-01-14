SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.16

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 6092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKIL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkillSoft Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

