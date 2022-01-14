SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 4.5%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.30. 5,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,303,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.