SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.30. 5,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,303,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

A number of research analysts have commented on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

