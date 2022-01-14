Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

In related news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $586,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

SMSI opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $236.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

