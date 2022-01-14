Snider Financial Group Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Snider Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,462 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 120,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 200,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $56,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 73,817 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $304.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.59. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $212.03 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.