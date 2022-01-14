Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN) traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 264,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 173,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a market cap of C$58.76 million and a PE ratio of 250.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions technology company, provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a mobile receipt processing solution that allows brands to execute purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a solution that allows clients to deploy from simple punch-card programs to points-based loyalty programs with rewards stores.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.